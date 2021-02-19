 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts