Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Concord, NC
