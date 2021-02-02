The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Tuesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Concord, NC
