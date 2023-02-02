Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Jo…