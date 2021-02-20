 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Concord, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

