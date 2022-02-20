Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Concord, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.