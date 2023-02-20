Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Th…