Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

