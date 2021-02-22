Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Concord: Rain likely. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. It will be…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Concord today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 d…
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees…
Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly clou…
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Wednesday. It looks li…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.