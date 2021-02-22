 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Local Weather

