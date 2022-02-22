 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Concord, NC

Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

