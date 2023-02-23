The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The Concord ar…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The Concord area should see a light breeze, …