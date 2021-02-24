Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.