 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 10:34 PM EST until THU 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts