Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph.