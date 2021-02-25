Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Concord, NC
