Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.