Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see some morning fog. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Concord, NC
