Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Concord, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.