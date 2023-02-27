Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 1:24 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We …
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees toda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 de…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshi…