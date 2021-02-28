It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 11:30 PM EST until SUN 8:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Concord, NC
