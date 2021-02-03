Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.