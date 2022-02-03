Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Concord, NC
