Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Concord, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

