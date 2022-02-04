Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Concord, NC

Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.