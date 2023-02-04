Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Concord, NC
