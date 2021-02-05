Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Tuesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Cool temper…
Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low.…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.