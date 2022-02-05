Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Concord, NC
