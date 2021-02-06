Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Concord, NC
