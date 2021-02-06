 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Concord, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Local Weather

