Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today.…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'l…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees toda…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skie…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
For the drive home in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.