Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.