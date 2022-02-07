 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts