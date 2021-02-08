 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Concord, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

