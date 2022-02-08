 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Concord, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

