Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rain…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The Concord area should se…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees…