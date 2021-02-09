 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Concord, NC

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

