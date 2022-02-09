Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Concord, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.