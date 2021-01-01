Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 10:03 PM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 d…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degree…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. It should b…
It will be a cold day in Concord, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?