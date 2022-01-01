 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts