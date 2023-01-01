Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Concord, NC
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
