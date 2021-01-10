Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Concord today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy da…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 d…
Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like…