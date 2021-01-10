Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.