Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.