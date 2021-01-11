Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Concord, NC
