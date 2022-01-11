 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

