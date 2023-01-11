 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Concord, NC

Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

