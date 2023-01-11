Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Concord, NC

Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.