Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 5:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Concord, NC
