Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Concord, NC
