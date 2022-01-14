 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts