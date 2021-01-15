 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts