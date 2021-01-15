Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Mod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Concord today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy da…
Concord's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord…
This evening's outlook for Concord: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. It looks l…