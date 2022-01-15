 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts