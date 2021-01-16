Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Concord, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:33 PM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.